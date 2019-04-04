Logo


POLICE ARREST BROCK AFTER DEATH OF SON IN HOUSE FIRE

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Police say the father of a 1-year-old boy found dead after a house fire in Kentucky has been arrested.
State Police tell news outlets 26-year-old Vaughn Brock was apprehended Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex. The body of his son, Joseph Brock, was discovered early Saturday among the wreckage at a mobile home park in London.

Police say they had been searching for Brock since he was seen running away shortly after the home was covered in flames. They say that what started the blaze hasn’t been determined. Joseph’s body awaits an autopsy.

Laurel County jail records show Brock is held on murder, arson, wanton endangerment and public intoxication charges. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.

