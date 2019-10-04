Police arrest fugitive in Edmonton

0 Shares

EDMONTON, Ky.– Authorities in Metcalfe County arrested a man Wednesday night after he became aggressive.

Police conducted a traffic stop on North Main Street in Edmonton. They say the passenger in the car was identified as 24-year-old Derek K. Pulliam, a fugitive from justice.

Police ordered Pulliam from the car and he refused. Pulliam supposedly locked the vehicle to prevent police from entering.

After refusing, police removed Pulliam from the car and he fled on foot. When officers apprehended Pulliam, he became aggressive and assaulted the officers. Police used pepper spray to subdue him, according to a press release.

Pulliam was lodged in the Barren County Jail on charges relating to fleeing police, assault of a police officer, wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and warrants he was wanted on. Pulliam’s left eye appears to be inflamed in his mugshot. It’s unclear why his eye is inflamed.