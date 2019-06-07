WCLU

Police arrest teenager, two dead

WHITESVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police have arrested a Kentucky teenager on charges of killing two people and wounding a third during a party.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports the 17-year-old was arrested Thursday in Owensboro. His name was not released because he is a juvenile.

A warrant charged him with two counts of murder and one count of second-degree assault. Killed Saturday in Whitesville were 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown. A 19-year-old, Tyler Glover, was also shot and underwent surgery.

Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain said the investigation is continuing.

