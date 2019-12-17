Police arrest two at area Five Star, discover drugs and stolen checks

0 Shares

Glasgow Police responded to an area Five Star Sunday and arrested two people.

An officer found Eddie D. Vibbert and Amanda E. Nichols, both of Edmonton. Police said Nichols was attempting to destroy stolen checks she had from another person. Officers also found methamphetamine inside the vehicle near the two.

Nichols was charged with second degree forgery, second degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense).

Vibbert also faces first degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

