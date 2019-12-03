Police arrest two men in Edmonton traffic stop

0 Shares

Two men were arrested recently after Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop near Edmonton.

Police said a trooper was on routine patrol two miles east of Edmonton on Greensburg Road when he conducted a traffic stop. The car was a 2019 Kia Soul, and police said the driver had committed a traffic violation.

Jarred Polston, 27, of Eubank, Ky., ad Glissen Cross, 28, were in the vehicle, a news release said. Police say Polston dropped two baggies containing pills and a powdery white substance. After searching the vehicle, police also located 44 THC vape pens, suspected methamphetamine and prescription pills.

Polston was arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense – cocaine), trafficking in marijuana (first offense – eight ounces to five pounds), possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI aggravating circumstance (fourth offense).

Cross was also arrested and charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense – cocaine), first degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense – methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (first offense – eight ounces to five pounds) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Polston and Cross were lodged at the Barren County Detention Center.

