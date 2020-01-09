Police attempt to serve order, two flee into home to hide

4 Shares

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – Police in Edmonson County say an appearance to serve a civil inquest order went off course last week when two subjects fled a home.

Police responded to a home at 347 C.L. Ray Road in Edmonson County. Two subjects ran to the back of the residence, a news release said.

Kyra L. Holt, 27, of Smiths Grove, was discovered in a spare bedroom with more than ½ ounces of suspected methamphetamine. Jacob D. Burton, 29, of Bowling Green, was also found hiding in a closet.

Burton was a fugitive from Warren County and wanted on probation violation charges.

Police say Holt and Burton face first degree trafficking in a controlled substance charges, second degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Holt was also charged with second degree escape after purportedly trying to escape a patrol cruiser while handcuffed and under arrest. Police say she was quickly apprehended and taken back into custody.

Both were lodged at the Hart County Jail.

