Police: Body found at storage unit is missing Kentucky woman

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Authorities in Kentucky are confirming that a body found at a storage facility is that of a missing woman whose ex-boyfriend was charged with her murder.

An autopsy at the Frankfort Medical Examiners office Wednesday confirmed that the body found a storage unit was 32-year-old Sheena Baxter. A cause of death wasn’t immediately released.

A Scott County grand jury indicted Baxter’s ex-boyfriend, 53-year-old Joseph Hicks on robbery and murder charges in her death Tuesday.

Hicks was already in jail after being arrested last week on charges of filing a false police report and tampering with evidence. His arraignment is set for March 2.

