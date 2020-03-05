Police continue search for man caught assaulting woman Wednesday

1 Shares

An unidentified man is on the run after physically assaulting a woman in a parking lot in Mayfield Wednesday. He was observed at a liquor store near the scene of the incident.

Photos submitted by Kentucky State Police.

MAYFIELD, Ky. – A man is on the run following a physical alteration with a woman Wednesday.

A Kentucky State Police was patrolling East Broadway in Mayfield when he passed Gibsons Pharmacy and Family Dollar and noticed a man physically assaulting a woman. That trooper pulled over to the scene and confronted the man, a KSP news release said. The man failed to obey orders and fled from the trooper into a woodline adjacent to the Family Dollar.

Troopers obtained video surveillance from A to Z Liquors, located near the scene of the incident. The person is described as a black man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KSP at (270) 856-3721 or anonymously as (800) 222-5555. Citizens may also report via the Kentucky State Police app.

Related