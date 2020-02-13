Police continue search for missing Cynthiana man

10 Shares

CYNTHIANA, Ky. – A Kentucky man continues to be on the radar for Kentucky State Police as he continues to be missing.

Kentucky State Police released a statement Nov. 6, 2019 stating David Scott Whisman, 31, was last seen Oct. 7, 2019 around 8 p.m. at Apple Market in Cynthiana. Police said he is still missing.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a camouflage hat. He is a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs approximately 200 lbs and is 5-feet 8-inches tall.

Any information about Whisman’s whereabouts is critical, according to a Thursday KSP news release. The Kentucky State Police Post 6 (Dry Ridge) is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to call KSP at (859) 428-1212.

