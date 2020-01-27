Police continue search for missing eastern Kentucky juvenile

66 Shares

Sydney Reed, 16, of Russell, went missing Jan. 18, 2020 from a home along Meadowlark Court in Russell. Kentucky State Police continue to investigate her disappearance.

Photo submitted by Kentucky State Police.

RUSSELL, Ky. – A juvenile is still missing in eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said they began an investigation after Sydney Reed, 16, of Russell, went missing Jan. 18. Reed purportedly walked away from her residence along Meadowlark Court between 7 and 10 a.m. Jan. 18.

Reed is 5-feet 3-inches and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KSP Post 14 at (606) 928-6421. The case remains under investigation by Trooper Daniel Vossmer.

