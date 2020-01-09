Police expect more charges in connection to Edmonson County theft, drug trafficking

0 Shares

BEE SPRING, Ky. – Three weeks of investigation ended in the arrest of a Bee Spring man, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department says.

Police conducted an undercover operation, in response to the investigation, to take Erik Harley Anderson, 26, of Bee Spring, into custody Jan. 4 on theft and forgery felony charges.

Once Anderson was arrested, police attempted to serve another felony warrant at his home and located firearms and suspected drugs. Anderson is a convicted felon and was not legally permitted to have firearms, a news release said.

Deputies received a search warrant for the residence and located multiple guns, drug paraphernalia, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Police say suspected stolen tools were also discovered. One of the firearms was reported stolen from Tennessee.

Sydney Sawyer, 19, of Bee Spring, was charged in connection to “using her social media account to assist Anderson in trafficking the stolen items.” She was also charged with felony drug charges.

Anderson was charged with first degree forgery, identity theft, theft by unlawful taking (over $500) and other felony drug charges.

Police say more charges are expected as their investigation continues.

Related