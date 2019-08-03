POLICE INVESTIGATE DOUBLE TRUCK ACCIDENT

0 Shares

BURKESVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a two-vehicle injury collision that occurred Wednesday. The accident occurred approximately six miles from Burkesville.

Police say 31-year-old John Bernard of Russell Springs was operating a 1996 Peterbilt truck when his throttle stuck as he approached the intersection of KY-61 and KY-485. Bernard was unable to stop the truck and struck a 2012 Dodge pickup truck. Police say 39-year-old Seth Turner was driving the Dodge truck.

Turner and a female juvenile were transported to Cumberland County Hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Bernard and a passenger were not injured in the collision.