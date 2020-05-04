Police investigate fatal shooting of 2-year-old Kentucky boy

23 Shares

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky are investigating the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old boy.

Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham told news outlets that officers responded Sunday to a report of a shooting at the Woodland Mobile Home Park. He said emergency crews took the wounded boy to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Denham said detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting. He said the boy’s parents and two juvenile siblings were home when the toddler suffered the single gunshot wound.

No further information was released.

