POLICE INVESTIGATE SINGLE-VEHICLE COLLISION IN COLUMBIA

COLUMBIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating a single vehicle collision that occurred Wednesday near Columbia. Authorities say the accident occurred on Campbellsville Road.

According to a news release, 47-year-old Cheryl Alabusalim of Louisville was operating a 2004 Mitsubishi when she hydroplaned and struck a guardrail.

Police say there were four passengers in Alabusalim’s vehicle. They were all were seat belts. Police say they were transported to T.J. Samson Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.