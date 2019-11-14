Police investigating accident with fatality along US 68

0 Shares

A person is dead following a Monday accident.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 11,000 block of US 68 Monday at 10:26 p.m. Deputies discovered a 2006 Chevrolet Impala was traveling eastbound on Glasgow Road toward Glasgow when it left the roadway and ht a rock wall. Police say the vehicle overturned before coming to rest in the roadway.

A second vehicle travelling westbound on US 68 hit the Impala. The driver of the Impala was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. An autopsy is schedules in Louisville, according to the WCSO.

