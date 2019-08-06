Police investigating multi-vehicle crash, man hits construction zone

0 Shares

BURKESVILLE, Ky. – Police say a multi-vehicle crash is being investigated after authorities were called to the scene of a crash Friday night in Burkesville.

Kentucky State Police say 49-year-old Del Quinton Warner of Liberty was operating a 2016 Peterbilt truck and trailer traveling west on KY-90 when he entered a work zone. Police say a road crew was working on a bridge.

Warner supposedly hit the barrier wall, causing his steering tire to blow out. Warner’s vehicle continued down the barrier wall before it side-swiped a crane. Police say 28-year-old Zachary Waford of Shelbyville was operating the crane.

After hitting the wall and crane, Warner’s vehicle then hit a Chevrolet pickup truck and guardrail. Police say Warner then hit the front of a GMC Yukon which caused a chain reaction of vehicles crashing. An unoccupied vehicle was also hit.

A construction worker, Kevin Zikes, was injured in the crash after he leapt over a guardrail to avoid the collision.

Warner and Zikes were both transported to the Cumberland County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.