Police make arrest in connection with recent robbery

An arrest has been made in the case involving the recent robbery at Glasgow’s White Castle.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, police made an arrest Monday in connection to the June 5 robbery.

A detective with the department arrested Jonevan Meredith, Glasgow, on an arrest warrant. He was charged with second degree robbery.

The Hart County Sheriff Department and the Barren River Drug Task Force assisted the Glasgow Police Department in the investigation, according to a news release.