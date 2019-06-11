WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Police make arrest in connection with recent robbery

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

An arrest has been made in the case involving the recent robbery at Glasgow’s White Castle.

Barren County Detention Center.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, police made an arrest Monday in connection to the June 5 robbery.

A detective with the department arrested Jonevan Meredith, Glasgow, on an arrest warrant. He was charged with second degree robbery.

The Hart County Sheriff Department and the Barren River Drug Task Force assisted the Glasgow Police Department in the investigation, according to a news release.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.