Police respond to Saturday accident involving juveniles

1 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A juvenile driving a car along Homewood Boulevard Saturday purportedly wrecked.

The Glasgow Police Department said officers responded Saturday evening to Homewood Boulevard. A female juvenile was travelling southbound along the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. She hit a guardrail and the vehicle came to rest in a ditch.

Police she was injured and transported to the hospital. Two juvenile passengers were also involved but they did not suffer injuries, police said.

Related