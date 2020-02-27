Police respond to Saturday accident involving juveniles
GLASGOW, Ky. – A juvenile driving a car along Homewood Boulevard Saturday purportedly wrecked.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers responded Saturday evening to Homewood Boulevard. A female juvenile was travelling southbound along the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. She hit a guardrail and the vehicle came to rest in a ditch.
Police she was injured and transported to the hospital. Two juvenile passengers were also involved but they did not suffer injuries, police said.