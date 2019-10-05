POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECTS AFTER HOME INVASION

0 Shares

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a home invasion after four African American men entered a residence on Louisville Road.

The victim says he was sleeping when the intruders kicked the door open and entered his home. The men were carrying handguns. The homeowner exchanged gun fire with the suspects, leaving the resident with a gunshot wound to his right hand.

The WCSO is investigating a shooting that took place late last night at a lot in Country Living Estates. If you have any information on this incident, please contact us at 270-303-4610. pic.twitter.com/9XnoBHKLYQ — Warren Co. Sheriff (@WarrenCoSO) May 9, 2019

According to police, the victim is currently at Jewish Hospital in Louisville recovering from injuries sustained during the intrusion.

If you have any information, you are advised to call the Warren County Sherrif’s Office at 270.842.1633.