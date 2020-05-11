Police: Teen dies, 2 injured in blaze at Kentucky home

0 Shares

CORBIN, Ky. (AP) — Police say a Kentucky teen has died and two adults were injured when their home caught fire.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT-TV that the blaze was reported about 3 a.m. Monday at a mobile home in Corbin. Jacobs said a teenager died in the fire. He says the teen’s aunt and her boyfriend were injured and taken to a hospital. The teen lived with the aunt. It wasn’t immediately clear how the blaze began.

No further information was immediately available.

