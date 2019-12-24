Portion of Happy Valley Road closed, police working situation
A portion of Happy Valley Road has been closed due to a situation authorities said involves a gun.
Glasgow Police Major Terry Flatt, public information officer, said in a Tuesday text message that the roadway was closed near the Glasgow Municipal Airport because there was a “man inside vehicle with gun.” Police have not indicated the circumstance of the situation.
Traffic has been blocked from passing through the area, according to Flatt.