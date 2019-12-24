Tue. Dec 24th, 2019

Portion of Happy Valley Road closed, police working situation

Brennan Crain
A portion of Happy Valley Road has been closed due to a situation authorities said involves a gun.

Glasgow Police Major Terry Flatt, public information officer, said in a Tuesday text message that the roadway was closed near the Glasgow Municipal Airport because there was a “man inside vehicle with gun.” Police have not indicated the circumstance of the situation.

Traffic has been blocked from passing through the area, according to Flatt.

