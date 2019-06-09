WCLU

POSITIONS AVAILABLE AT BRAWA

Must be 18 years old, have reliable transportation and drive, have a GED or equivalent, pass a drug screen and background check, able to lift 40 + pounds, can work as a team. Appropriate candidate does not mind getting their hands dirty and is able to work in cold/ hot temperatures, must be detail oriented and organized. Having a love and passion for animals and their welfare is a must!

Additional details will be discussed with qualified candidates at a scheduled interview. Please no phone calls or private messages, apply within.

