POST CHRISTMAS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL TOURNAMENTS UNDERWAY

HOLIDAY TOURNAMENTS RESUME FOR SEVERAL AREA TEAMS TODAY…IN GIRLS ACTION…GLASGOW PLAYS AN OPENING ROUND GAME IN THE BANKERS HARDWOOD CLASSIC AT RUSSELL COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AGAINST BOYLE COUNTY. TIPOFF IS SCHEDULED FOR NOON. JOIN US FOR THE BROADCAST AT 11:50 ON WCLU 103.1 F.M. AND 1490 A.M. OR ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME IN RUSSELL SPRINGS WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO OUR BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

IN OTHER GIRLS GAMES…BARREN COUNTY BEGINS PLAY IN THE BEREA HOLIDAY CLASSIC; MONROE COUNTY TAKES ON NELSON COUNTY; CAVERNA HOSTS BUTLER COUNTY; EDMONSON COUNTY FACES BISHOP BROSSART; AND WARREN EAST SQUARES OFF AGAINST CAMPBELLSVILLE.

AND IN BOYS ACTION TONIGHT, GLASGOW OPENS PLAY IN THE PURPLES HOLIDAY CLASSIC AT BOWLING GREEN HIGH SCHOOL BY TAKING ON GREENWOOD. THE GAME IS SCHEDULED FOR A 7:30 TIPOFF IN THE AUXILLARY GYM. WE’LL HAVE THE BROADCAST BEGINNING AROUND 7:20 ON WCLU 103.1 F.M. AND 1490 A.M. OR ONLINE AT PLAYWCLU.COM. IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE GAME, YOU CAN TUNE INTO OUR BROADCAST INSIDE THE GYM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

IN OTHER BOYS ACTION TODAY…METCALFE COUNTY TAKES ON BREATHITT COUNTY; BOWLING GREEN HOSTS NORTH HARDIN; SOUTH WARREN PLAYS OWENSBORO; AND FRANKLIN-SIMPSON TAKES ON STATION CAMP, TENNESSEE.

