Priscilla Alexander, age 76 of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Medical Center at Bowling Green. Priscilla was born on May 10, 1942 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Golda Grider Carey and Stanley Goodin. She was a longtime community activist, was a former employee of Firestone, and had fostered and helped many children in the area.

Survivors Include:

One Son- John Earl Alexander and his wife Theresa of Bowling Green, KY

Three Daughters- Priscilla Fay Alexander Shobe and her husband Paul, Tammy Elaine Alexander, and Sharon Denise Alexander all of Bowling Green, KY

Nine Brothers and Sisters- Titus Lee Carey, O.C. Carey, and Nettie Jewel Carey all of Campbellsville, KY, Fred Carey of Edmonton, KY, Joe Carey of Somerset, KY, Charles Carey and Carl David Carey both of Burkesville, KY, Amy Carey Beauchamp of Atlanta, GA and Ricardo Goodin of Louisville, KY

12 Grandchildren, several Great Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service:

Sunday, May 05, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Beech Grove Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Sunday from 10 A.M. until the service time at 1 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home