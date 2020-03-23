0 Shares

Priscilla Stith, age 78 of Cub Run passed away Sunday night at her home surrounded by her family.

Priscilla was a former nurse’s aide, a former teacher’s aide with Cub Run Elem. School and she had also served on the board of the Hart County Public Library. She was a member of the Cub Run Homemakers, where she served as treasurer, she was the coordinator for the Cub Run Community Center for the past 21 years and she was a dedicated member of the Cub Run United Methodist Church where she served as secretary.

Priscilla was preceded in death by her father George Edward Logsdon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years-Houston Stith

Mother-Deltha Childress Logsdon of Cub Run

Two daughters-Kim Kessler & hus. Tim of Munfordville

Jill Menser & hus Tim of Owensboro

Three grandchildren-Zachary Menser, Will Menser & Allyson Sweet

A private family viewing and funeral will be at the Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Cub Run Cemetery.

A memorial service for friends and family will be at the Cub Run United Methodist Church at a later date.

The family request that memorial contributions be given to the Cub Run Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 637, Munfordville, KY, Hart County Public Library, 500 E. Union St., Munfordville, KY or to T.J. Samson Hospice, 1301 N. Race St., Glasgow, KY 42141.

