WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

PUBLIC FORUM TO BE HELD REGARDING JACKIE BROWNING DRAINAGE PROJECT

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 (Public Law 88-578), citizens are afforded the opportunity to express their views concerning the recreational needs of their community. To provide a forum for discussion, an open meeting is being held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., at the Jackie Browning Park located at 300 Donnelley Drive, Glasgow, Kentucky, sponsored by the Barren County Fiscal Court.

The specific purpose of this meeting is to discuss a drainage/shade structure project for the Jackie Browning Park.

Anyone with a significant supporting or opposing view is invited to voice that opinion at this meeting or in writing to: Land and Water Conservation Fund Program; Governor’s Office, Department for Local Government, 1024 Capital Center Drive, Suite 340, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, within two weeks of the date of the meeting.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.