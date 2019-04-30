PUBLIC FORUM TO BE HELD REGARDING JACKIE BROWNING DRAINAGE PROJECT

0 Shares

Under the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1965 (Public Law 88-578), citizens are afforded the opportunity to express their views concerning the recreational needs of their community. To provide a forum for discussion, an open meeting is being held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., at the Jackie Browning Park located at 300 Donnelley Drive, Glasgow, Kentucky, sponsored by the Barren County Fiscal Court.

The specific purpose of this meeting is to discuss a drainage/shade structure project for the Jackie Browning Park.

Anyone with a significant supporting or opposing view is invited to voice that opinion at this meeting or in writing to: Land and Water Conservation Fund Program; Governor’s Office, Department for Local Government, 1024 Capital Center Drive, Suite 340, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601, within two weeks of the date of the meeting.