Public hearing to be held tonight – tax rates, trash collection among items on city council agenda

The Glasgow City Council is set to meeting this evening at 7 p.m., but a public hearing will occur preceding the meeting.

According to a notice from Glasgow City Hall, the hearing will begin at 6:45 p.m. in the council chambers. The hearing is being held to hear comments from the public on the proposed 2019 tax rates for real and personal property.

The council will vote on the tax rate in the meeting.

The prior year tax rate on real property sets at 17.4 cents and revenue generated from that rate was $1,381,205. The proposed rate on real property for the current year is 17.3 cents. While the rate decreases, it raises revenue by nearly $74,000.

The city says the compensating tax rate is 16.7 cents and reflects a revenue of approximately $1.4 million. The revenue expected from new property at the proposed rate of 17.3 cents is $18,289. Revenue expected from personal property at a 17.6 cents per $100 tax rate is $287,124.

In other news, the council will vote on a second reading of amended trash collection rules and regulations. Most council members were in support of such ideas like prohibiting trash from being placed at the curbside before 6 p.m. and later than 7 a.m. the morning of trash pickup.

Councilman Patrick Gaunce’s proposed ordinance reducing the council size will be heard tonight. While it was on the agenda Aug. 12, the meeting lasted over two hours giving the council a reason to table the discussion.

WCLU will have a live broadcast of the council meeting on its Facebook beginning at 7 p.m.