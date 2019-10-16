Pursuit leads authorities from Cave City to Sulfur Well

0 Shares

Police in Cave City say a pursuit ended in Metcalfe County after beginning in Cave City.

Two officers attempted to stop a vehicle at Five Star Food Mart in Cave City. Police observed a black Chevy Colorado pulling into the convenience store with an expired registration plate. The tags were outdated since April 2017.

When police attempted to stop the car, it sped off. Police say the suspect nearly hit a four door car parked to the right of the store. The car then disregarded the stop light onto Happy Valley Road.

Police pursued the car and attempted to block its path at the area railroad tracks. Police were unsuccessful due to the high speed of the car.

The vehicle sped through North Dixie Highway and disregarded a second traffic light. The suspect travelled onto Highway 70 with speeds of 60 to 90 mph. The pursuit went through Griderville, Hiseville, Knoblick and Sulpher Well.

The car became unsteady on the roadway and lost traction. Police say the car became airborne and landed in the path of one police cruiser involved in the pursuit. The car was on its driver side in the end, according to a news release.

Cody Norris was identified as the driver. Laymon Shaw and Jonathon Coe were also in the car. Coe tried to escape via the back window but was detained by police.

Norris was charged with a host of traffic violations including no registration plates and speeding over the limit. He was also charged with driving on a DUI suspended license and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police later discovered drugs inside the vehicle.