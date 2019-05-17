0 Shares

Rachel Craine, 78, Cave City, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Medical Center, Bowling Green. She was retired from Mammoth Cave Garment Co, True Value Hardware and most recently from the Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was a member of Caveland Church. She was born January 30, 1941 in Cave City to the late Roy and Joy Sanders Hatcher and was the widow of Rondal Lee Craine.

Survivors include sons, Ronnie Craine (Ann), Park City, Randy Craine, Cave City; daughters, Rhonda “Peggy” Abernathy (John Richard), Becky Baise (Philip), Rochelle Coleman (Jay), all of Cave City; a brother, Maxie Hatcher, Cave City; grandchildren, Jeremy Craine, Todd Craine, Randy Lee Craine, Tisha Miller, Ryan Abernathy, Katurah White, Trevor Baise, RJ Baise, Abigail Coleman, Adeline Coleman, Sephora Velcine; great-grandchildren, Kiona Craine, Karamia Craine, Toby Craine, Catalyn Craine, Sierra Murphy, Sydney Abernathy, Shelby Abernathy, Jonathan White, Emma Kate Fields, Colt Fields and great-great-grandchild, Alastor Knew.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM Sunday May 19 at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Saturday from 3 to 8 PM and on Sunday from 9 AM until time of service.