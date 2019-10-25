Railroad reconstruction to close roads in Cave City, Horse Cave

0 Shares

Several area roads will close as CSX reconstructs railroad crossings in Horse Cave and Cave City next week.

KY 218 will close west of US 31W Oct. 28 and Oct. 29, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Crews are expediting work to finish in the two day window.

After work is complete on KY 218, crews will move to KY 335 between Horse Cave and Cave City. The KYTC says closure length for this crossing depends on completion of the first project on US 218. The KYTC estimates closure to occur between Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, or Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

While KY 335 is closed, motorists must use US 31W or KY 218 as a detour.

Signs are posted along these routes. Detour signs will be posted during the closure, according to the KYTC.