Ralph “Buddy” Terry Wilshire age 81 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, July 14,

2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Three Springs he

was the son of the late Willie Perry and Elma Wilshire. Buddy

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday July 20 th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with

burial in the Asbury-Center Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife Dottie Harlow Wilshire of Edmonton. Two children. Diane (Greg) White of Edmonton and

Terry (Amanda) Wilshire of Knoxville. One sister Ruby Susan Thompson of

Glasgow. Four grandchildren. Stephanie (Andrew) Grant, Lauren (Michael)

Ward, Melody and Emma Wilshire. Five great grandchildren. Kadin Emberton,

Grayson Medley, Benjamin Ward , Kessie Grant and Colee Grant.