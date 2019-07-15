Ralph “Buddy” Terry Wilshire age 81 of Edmonton passed away Sunday, July 14,
2019 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Three Springs he
was the son of the late Willie Perry and Elma Wilshire. Buddy
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday July 20 th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with
burial in the Asbury-Center Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Dottie Harlow Wilshire of Edmonton. Two children. Diane (Greg) White of Edmonton and
Terry (Amanda) Wilshire of Knoxville. One sister Ruby Susan Thompson of
Glasgow. Four grandchildren. Stephanie (Andrew) Grant, Lauren (Michael)
Ward, Melody and Emma Wilshire. Five great grandchildren. Kadin Emberton,
Grayson Medley, Benjamin Ward , Kessie Grant and Colee Grant.
