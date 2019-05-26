WCLU

Ralph London

Ralph London, 93, Hiseville, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 at his residence. He was a son of the late George Willis London and Ruby Mae Jeffries London. He was a retired farmer and after retirement, he worked a number of years for C & F Supply. He was a United States Army Veteran of WWII; a member of the Hiseville Masonic Lodge; and a lifelong member of the Rock Spring Baptist Church where he also served as Sunday School Superintendent and had been a Deacon for 60+ years.

Survivors include two sons: Jerry London and wife Deborah, and Stacy London and wife Donna all of Hiseville; three daughters: Sharon Young and husband Don of Bowling Green, Cathy Reece and husband Darrell of Big Meadow, and Terrie Sharp and husband David of Glasgow; nine grandchildren: Kelly Ray Young, Brittany Harlow, Joshua London, Penny Ward, Jeff Reece, Jeremy Greer, Bradley Sharp, Jacob London, Zacherey London, and Shelby London; two brothers: Wayne London of Illinois and Charles Emory of Florida; two sisters: Judy Coomer of Hiseville and Helen Binion of Illinois; 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Opal Faye Bennett London; one son, Mark London; three brothers, Wendell London, Donald Ray London, and Samuel London; one sister, Jeanette Crume.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Tuesday at the Rock Spring Baptist Church. Burial with military honors provided by Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV will be in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 to 8 pm Monday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home and after 11 am Tuesday at the church. The public is invited to attend Masonic services which will be held 7 pm Monday at the funeral home.

