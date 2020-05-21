0 Shares

Ramanbhai N Patel, 89, Cave City, passed away at his home on Tuesday May 19, 2020. He was born May 03, 1931 in Valsad, Gujarat, India to the late Narsignbhai and Nandiben Patel. He was a farmer and owner of the Red Roof Inn in Cave City. He was of the Hindu faith.

Survivors include his wife, Laxmiben Patel; two sons, Pravinchandra Patel, Bharat Kumar Patel; a daughter, Kundenben Patel; a brother Hirubhai Patel; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Private family services were held at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City with cremation to follow.

Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel was honored to assist the family with the arrangements in their time of need.

Related