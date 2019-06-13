WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

RANDY LLOYD MOORE

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Randy Lloyd Moore, age 63 of Alvaton, passed away peacefully Wednesday at 2:00 a.m. at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky surrounded by his loving family.

He was a computer programmer for NCR, a member of Eastwood Baptist Church South Campus, a member of the Goshen Masonic Lodge, a Past Master of Clark Lodge in Winchester, Kentucky, Rizpah Shrine, Rizpah Loonies, a Past President of the South Atlantic Shrine Association. He was known as “Topper.”

He was survived by his wife Deborah (Debby) Moore, daughter Jennifer Lynn Moore and grandson Alex Scott Moore all of Alvaton. Parents, Herbert and Mary (McIntosh) Moore of Winchester, a brother, Terry Moore (Vickie) of Winchester. One nephew, James Moore and two great-nieces.

Friends may call on the family from 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 14th until 6:00 p.m. at Eastwood Baptist Church South Campus. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will resume after 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15th until the time of service at the church. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15th at Eastwood Baptist Church South Campus.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, located in Lexington, Kentucky.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.