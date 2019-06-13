0 Shares

Randy Lloyd Moore, age 63 of Alvaton, passed away peacefully Wednesday at 2:00 a.m. at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky surrounded by his loving family.

He was a computer programmer for NCR, a member of Eastwood Baptist Church South Campus, a member of the Goshen Masonic Lodge, a Past Master of Clark Lodge in Winchester, Kentucky, Rizpah Shrine, Rizpah Loonies, a Past President of the South Atlantic Shrine Association. He was known as “Topper.”

He was survived by his wife Deborah (Debby) Moore, daughter Jennifer Lynn Moore and grandson Alex Scott Moore all of Alvaton. Parents, Herbert and Mary (McIntosh) Moore of Winchester, a brother, Terry Moore (Vickie) of Winchester. One nephew, James Moore and two great-nieces.

Friends may call on the family from 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 14th until 6:00 p.m. at Eastwood Baptist Church South Campus. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will resume after 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15th until the time of service at the church. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15th at Eastwood Baptist Church South Campus.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, located in Lexington, Kentucky.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.