Rape case solved in western Kentucky after 40 years, deacon arrested

A 40-year-old cold case has been cracked in western Kentucky.

Police say 71-year-old Henry L. Glore was arrested Tuesday after an investigation into his sister’s rape that happened over 40 years ago. Glore’s sister was raped when she was 15 and became pregnant. She had a child, but her aggressor was never brought to justice.

After receiving a complaint late last year, Kentucky State Police detectives were able to obtain DNA samples from Glore, his sister and her child. Police say the DNA has been linked to Glore and he was arrested in the case of her rape.

Glore is a former police officer. According to Mount Moriah Baptist Church’s website, Glore is the vice chairman of deacons at the Paducah Church.

Glore has been charged with incest and third degree rape. The investigation continues and police say anyone with information is advised to contact KSP Post 1.