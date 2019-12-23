0 Shares

Ray “Fudge” Campbell, age 97 of Louisville, departed this life on Sunday, December 22 , 2019 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on May 11, 1922 to the late Rev. Gordan and Marie Lindsey Campbell. He was married to Mary May Bass Campbell, who also preceded him in death.

Ray was a WWII Army veteran, a retired shipping clerk for Stauffer Chemical and a member of Campbell’s Chapel United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory–two sons, Robert “Bud” Campbell (Ginny) of Hull, GA and Royce Campbell (Cathy) of Georgetown, IN; two daughters, Elaine Jeffer of Flowery Branch, GA and Donna Tolle of Brooks, KY; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and one brother, Rev. Billy Campbell (Pam) of Louisville. He was also preceded in death by one son, Kerry Lee Campbell; one daughter, Sandra Campbell; two brothers, Howell Campbell and Ben Campbell and four sisters, Georgia Paxton, Ruth Whittle, Leone Gipson and Eva Sampson.

Interment will be in Kinser Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by Nesbit Alexander Memorial Post VFW # 6937.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Campbell’s Chapel United Baptist Church or Hosparus Health, 6200 Dutchmans Lane, Louisville, KY 40205.

VISITATION

3—8 PM EST, Thursday, December 26, 2019

Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY 40216

11 AM – 1 PM CST, Friday, December 27, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM CST, Friday, December 27, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

