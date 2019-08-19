0 Shares

Ray Kermit Scott age 87, of Burkesville, Kentucky, widower of Ruth (Spears) Scott passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his sisters, Dorothy Mosier of Glasgow, Kentucky, Lilera Scott of Russell Springs, Kentucky, Special Nephew, Noah Young of Burkesville, Kentucky. Several other Nieces and Nephews.

The Funeral for Mr. Ray Kermit Scott will be conducted on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Burkesville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after 5:30 p.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday morning. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.