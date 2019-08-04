0 Shares

Ray L. Gossett, 91, Cave City, passed away Friday, August 02, 2019 at his residence. He was born January 28, 1928 in Hart County to the late Henry Thomas and Mary Middleton Gossett and was the widow of Dorothy Long Gossett. He was the owner of the Watermill Restaurant, a farmer and member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed tractor pulling and won in many competitions.

Survivors include his children: Denis Gossett (Kim), Rickey Gossett (Tammy), Joyce Gibbons (Larry), and Melissa Hester, all of Cave City; two sisters, Bertha Hogan, Cave City, Edith Hartman, Louisville; nine grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM Sunday at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, will be from 3 to 8 PM Saturday and at the church on Sunday from 9 AM until time of services.