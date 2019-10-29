0 Shares

Ray Rich, Jr.,77, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at his home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky. He was born on January 11, 1942, the son of the late Ray and Mary Alyne Poindexter Rich. Ray was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. He was a retired Foreman for Poindexter Excavating and Cement Mason in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He is survived by three daughters, Pam Hood (Jamie Muse) of Tompkinsville, Tammy Lynn Mesker, and Michelle Rich, both of Glasgow, Kentucky; one son, Tony Rich (Tammie) of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; two brothers, Kenneth Darrell Rich, of Lafayette, Tennessee, and Thomas Bedford Rich, of Jamestown, Indiana; two sisters, Betty Tooley, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky, and Mary Alice Turner, of Glasgow, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, Kentucky with burial in the Memorial Lawn and Garden.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Thursday morning from 6:00 AM until time for the service at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Ray Rich, Jr.