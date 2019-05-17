WCLU

RAYMON “GOAT” DAVIS

Raymon “Goat” Davis, 80 of Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was a Hart County native and a member of Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Bearwallow/Cave City Masonic Lodge #231 for over 50 years, the Horse Cave Fire Dept. and the Hart County Rescue Squad. He was a retired truck driver.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Levi H. and Edna Mae London Davis; one brother, Stanley Davis; three sisters, Maydell Smith, Virginia Thompson, and Olga Mae Spradlin.

He is survived by his companion of 37 years, Stella Wilkerson; three children, Mitchell Davis (Carol), Ricky Davis (Tracy), and Sandra Stinson (Charles “Bubba”); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a special caretaker, Debra Coats.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Winn Funeral Home with a Masonic Rites Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will be held again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

