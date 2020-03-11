0 Shares

Raymon Melton age 84 of Burkesville, KY passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his home. Raymon was born on January 11, 1936 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Walter Melton and Ovie Riddle Williams. Raymon was a member of Burkesville Baptist Church and was a former oil field worker and farmer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Melton, one daughter Sherian Gray, and one brother Danny Melton.

Survivors Include:

One Son- Ricky Melton of Burkesville, KY

One Daughter- Sheila Norris of Burkesville, KY

Two Brothers- Wayne Melton of Burkesville, KY and Dewey Williams of Indiana

Two Sisters- Rachel Davis of Burkesville, KY and Betty Sue Poindexter of Indiana

8 Grandchildren- Lori Poindexter, Stacy Vaughn, Brandon Melton, Brittany Rush, Kaitlyn Neal, Abby Neal, Noah Neal, Morgan Neal

11 Great Grandchildren- Eston Sells, Autumn Sells, Elle Sells, Padon Vaughn, Charlotte Vaughn, Reese Melton, Jayden Neal, Legend Poindexter, Benjamin Neal, Bryson Neal, Maydee Melton

and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service:

Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Modoc Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Thursday, March 12th from 12 Noon until the service time at 2 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home.

