Raymon Short, age 80 of Canmer, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2020 at Signature Health Care of Hart County. He was a native of Hart county and a member of Lonoke Missionary Baptist Church. He was a saved at Servant Valley Missionary Baptist Church as a child. He and his wife Judy, were a part to the Whitestone Gospel Quartet.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Short; his parents, Connie and Alda Short; one daughter, Deanna Damron; one son, Chris Sandoval; one granddaughter, Start Vibbert; three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Ritter, Corine Short and Joyce Brewer.

He is survived by three daughters, Linda Walls of Belfry, KY and Rose Martin of Munfordville and Vera Slater of San Diego, CA; two sons, Paul Short of Narrow Branch, KY and Kelly Short (Kim) of Munfordville; six grandchildren, Anthony Damron, Jay Walls, Jacob Walls, Scott Martin, Brookelynn Martin and Derek Martin; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, David Short (Carolyn) of Munfordville and Huston Short of Ormond Beach, FL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the chapel of Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Winn Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

