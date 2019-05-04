Logo


RAYMOND HORNBACK

on 04/05/2019 |
Raymond Hornback, 71 of Munfordville passed away Wednesday morning at his home.  He was the son of the late Esta & Ida Hornback.  Raymond was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife Mae Donna Hornback

One son-Michael Hornback of Munfordville

One daughter-Ramonda Mae Hamrick of Rhineyville

One grandchild-Gabriel Hamrick

A graveside service for Raymond Hornback will be 11am CST Saturday, April 6 at the Bethel- Leesville Cemetery at Upton.  There will be no visitation.  Sego Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services.

