Raymond Lee Cloyd, age 60, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital. He was born in Glasgow on February 10, 1960 to the late Orville Wheeler Cloyd and the late Christine Rhinehart Cloyd. He was a mechanic for Hall Contracting and a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church in Elizabethtown.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Linda Milton Cloyd; three sons, Paul Cloyd (Amanda) of Edmonton, Tony Cloyd of Elizabethtown, Andy Cloyd (Christina) of Elizabethtown; three daughters, Vivian Cloyd (Scotty) of Elizabethtown, Allison Cloyd (Eddie) of Elizabethtown, Sandy Cloyd (Aaron) of Elizabethtown; three brothers, Robert Cloyd (Jennifer) of Glasgow, Mike Cloyd (Diane) of Glasgow, Richard Cloyd of Nashville; four grandchildren, Chase, April, Life and Olivia Cloyd.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three children.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday May 27th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 AM Wednesday until time for services at the funeral home.