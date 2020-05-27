0 Shares

Raymond Lee Grissom age 80 0f Edmonton passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Edd and Fannie Sowers Grissom. He was a retired custodian of the Metcalfe County High School and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Myrtie Grissom. Three sons. Lonnie (Dee), Tony (Robin) and Billy Joe (Sasha) Grissom all of Edmonton. One brother Burnell Grissom of Middlesboro, Kentucky. One sister Mary Hall of Louisville and one half sister Grace Grimshaw. Ten grandchildren. Junior Ray, Courtney, Jessie, Mattie, Bruce, Stephen, Justin , Riley, Austin and Sammy.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two children. Tommy and Bonnie Grissom.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Hubbard Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday and after 9:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. Due to the current Covid-19 crisis visitation and funeral services will be limited to no more than 33 people at one time. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Grissom. Please share your condolences with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com

