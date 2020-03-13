0 Shares

Raymond Leon Taylor age 81 of Savoyard died Thursday March 12, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late George Wesley and Mary Hiser Taylor. Raymond was a farmer and member of the Savoyard Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Nellie Taylor of Savoyard, three children Jimmy (Tresa) Taylor of Tompkinsville, Sandra (Brad) Likens of Glasgow, Tina Taylor of Savoyard, thirteen grandchildren. Crystle Davis, Jessica Taylor, Shannon Poland, Josh Buck, Tabitha Curtis, Autumn Brumley, Tyler Warf, Nate Likens, Abanie Likens, Jaiden Likens, Aiden Likens, Tyler Likens, Ashaya Houchen and nineteen great grandchildren. One brother William Taylor of Savoyard.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four brothers Leslie, Ernest, Lewis, and Henry Taylor, one sister Maebelle Taylor, and one grandson Justin Coffey.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Buck Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00PM until 8:00 PM and Sunday after 9:00 AM until service time.

