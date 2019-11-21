RBG Foundation grants $10K to BC Reads and Feeds program
A hefty amount of money was recently given to Barren County Schools’s BC Reads and Feeds initiative.
The RBG Foundation announced Monday that it awarded $10,000 to the program. RBG was established in 2007 and serves as a way for Glasow Electric Plant Board employees to voluntarily donate their time and money to help community needs.
The BC Reads and Feeds program is “designed to eliminate hunger in the summer months when food can be scarce since children are not in school getting the benefits of a free breakfast and lunch. In addition to having open cafeterias throughout Barren County, two busses and a van travel to over 30 different locations to deliver breakfast, lunch, and free books for children of all ages,” a GEPB press release said.