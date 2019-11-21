RBG Foundation grants $10K to BC Reads and Feeds program

105 Shares

From left: Lisa Yarberry, Barren County Schools Nutritonal Services; Stacey Hammer, Barren County Schools Nutritonal Services; CheyAnne Fant, Barren County Schools Nutritonal Services Director; Angie Riddle, Barren County Schools Nutritonal Services; Sonya Davis, Barren County Schools Nutritonal Services; Amy Hall, GEPB administrative assistant; Terryn Varney, GEPB Communications Manager; (in back, from left) Josh Francis, GEPB internet services; Melanie Reed, accounting; and William B. Ray, GEPB Superintendent. Submitted.

A hefty amount of money was recently given to Barren County Schools’s BC Reads and Feeds initiative.

The RBG Foundation announced Monday that it awarded $10,000 to the program. RBG was established in 2007 and serves as a way for Glasow Electric Plant Board employees to voluntarily donate their time and money to help community needs.

The BC Reads and Feeds program is “designed to eliminate hunger in the summer months when food can be scarce since children are not in school getting the benefits of a free breakfast and lunch. In addition to having open cafeterias throughout Barren County, two busses and a van travel to over 30 different locations to deliver breakfast, lunch, and free books for children of all ages,” a GEPB press release said.

