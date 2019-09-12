Reba Jessie (Updated)

0 Shares

Reba Jessie, age 77, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, September 11th 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Glasgow. She was born in Burkesville, KY, on July 23, 1942 to the late Hershel Wright and the late Eva Dailey Wright. She was a homemaker and married to Delmar Jessie.

She is survived by one daughter, Carol Stephens (Jeff), Glasgow; one step son, Scotty Jessie, Russell Springs; one step daughter, Marie Freeman, Tompkinsville; four sisters, Sarah Clark (Lowell), Glasgow, Judy Spears (Elmer), Glasgow, Barbara Abston, Edmonton, Penny Counts, Dandridge, TN; four grandchildren, Rusty Abney, Panama City, FL, Misty Byrd, Panama City, FL, Randy Stephens, Glasgow, Emily Stephens, Brownsville; 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Frankie Huff, Diane Jones and Dean York; one brother, Junior Wright.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 14th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday and 10:00 AM until time for services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.