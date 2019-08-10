0 Shares

Rebecca Sharp Thomas, 71, Glasgow, died Friday, August 09, 2019, at NHC Healthcare Center. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Haskel Acton Sharp and Margaret Frances Freeman Sharp. A 1966 graduate of Hiseville High School, she was a former employee of Four Seasons Inn and the offices of Dr. Orlando Bravo. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and had been attending Hiseville Christian Church. She loved antiquing trips, attending church, spending time with her family, and listening to her son Kelly play bluegrass music.

Survivors include one son James Kelly Thomas of Cave City; one sister, Beverly Bulle and husband Steve of Glasgow; one brother, David Sharp and wife Terrie of Glasgow; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special great-nieces and great-nephew.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Henry Thomas.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4 pm Saturday at the funeral home.