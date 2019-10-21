0 Shares

Rebecca Sue Combs, 73, of Glasgow, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. She was born in Hart County, the daughter of the late Wilbert Lee and Vetra Pauline Short Wilson. Sue was a homemaker and a member of Dover Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Combs; 3 children, Vanessa Dennison of Munfordville, Tonia Dennison of Bowling Green and Preston Ennis of Glasgow; 3 step-children, Vickie Shobe of Hiseville, Timothy Combs of Glasgow and Brian Combs of Hiseville; an adopted daughter, Sadie Combs of Franklin, KY; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Johnny Lee Combs II and her brother and sisters, Wilbert Lee Wilson, Jr., Joyce Avery and Patricia Devers.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm and Wednesday morning until time for the service.